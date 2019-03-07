Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Valiant effort in loss

Powell finished Wednesday night's game against Washington with 26 points (11-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes.

Powell was extremely efficient on the evening, converting on all but one attempt from the field in a 132-123 loss. The Stanford product has been impressive across the board of late, as he's averaging 19.0 points along with 7.8 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his previous five matchups.