Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Valiant effort in loss
Powell finished Wednesday night's game against Washington with 26 points (11-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes.
Powell was extremely efficient on the evening, converting on all but one attempt from the field in a 132-123 loss. The Stanford product has been impressive across the board of late, as he's averaging 19.0 points along with 7.8 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his previous five matchups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality line in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excels in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Draws spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Logs 30 minutes in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...