Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will be available

Powell (knee) will be available Tuesday against the Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell was listed on the initial injury report with a left knee injury, but the Mavs never gave much of an indication that his status was ever truly in doubt. Expect Powell to play his usual role of roughly 15 to 20 minutes. Over his last five games, Powell is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.