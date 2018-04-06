Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will be available
Powell will be available Friday against the Pistons, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell was held out of Wednesday's showdown with the Magic for rest purposes, but he'll be back to availability Friday, and coach Rick Carlisle implied that Powell will likely be back in the starting five.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...