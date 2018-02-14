Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will come off bench Tuesday
Powell will head back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Powell picked up the start in Sunday's loss to the Rockets due to an absence from Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), posting an impressive 18-point, 12-rebound double-double across 29 minutes. However, Nowitzki has since returned and the Mavericks are opting to go with their smaller lineup, so Powell will be stuck in a bench role. That said, Powell's minutes may only take a minor hit considering how well he's played of late. Over his last five games, Powell is averaging 16.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 28.6 minutes.
More News
