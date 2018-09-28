Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will not play Saturday
Powell will not participate in Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing due to knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.
Powell's absence Saturday will likely be a precautionary action unless it becomes more clear how serious his injury is. The 25-year-old averaged 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over 79 games last season.
