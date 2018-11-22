Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will not play Wednesday
Powell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left knee effusion. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Boston, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with knee issue•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Tallies team-high scoring total off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returns from knee injury•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.