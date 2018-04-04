Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play Tuesday
Powell (knee) will start as usual in Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell is dealing with some bursitis in his left knee, but will apparently play through the injury Tuesday. Considering the Mavericks are heading into a back-to-back set, Powell could end up sitting out Wednesday's contest if the knee flares up at all. That said, he appears to be in line for his typical workload Tuesday.
