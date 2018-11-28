Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play Wednesday
Powell (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Powell has missed the past three games with left knee inflammation, but is set to return Wednesday. He should slot back into the backup center role where he has averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15 minutes per game this year.
