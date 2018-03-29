Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play Wednesday

Powell (knee) will play Wednesday against the Lakers, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

After missing the last game with a knee injury, Powell has been cleared to play Wednesday. With his absence lasting only one game, he likely won't see a minutes restriction. Powell, who's averaged 23.5 minutes per game in March, will likely return to the starting lineup and see his usual workload.

