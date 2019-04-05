Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday
Powell (rest) is out Friday against the Grizzlies.
After posting double-digit points in five straight games, Powell will be given the night off for rest. In his stead, Salah Mejri, Maxi Kleber and Dirk Nowitzki are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excellent numbers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Efficient again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Razor-sharp with shot in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.