Mavericks' Dwight Powell: X-rays return negative
Powell was diagnosed with a left arm contusion after X-rays came back negative Wednesday.
Powell was deemed questionable to return after suffering the injury late in the fourth quarter, though he didn't return given the timing of the injury. The 28-year-old put together a fantastic performance with 24 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes. Powell is considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
