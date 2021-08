Onu inked a training camp contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Onu had a strong start with the Mavericks' Summer League team before injuring his knee. The big man's contract is similar to an Exhibit 10 contract as it's near the minimum possible salary. The Mavericks will now need to look to fill their final two roster spots before training camp starts.