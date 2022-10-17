Campazzo signed with the Mavericks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Campazzo was initially expected to head overseas to play for Real Madrid this season, but he'll elect to remain in the NBA after reaching an agreement with Dallas. The 31-year-old made 65 appearances for the Nuggets last year and averaged 5.1 points and 3.4 assists in 18.2 minutes per game, and he should provide backcourt depth for the Mavericks this year.