Ntilikina (illness) is available for Monday's contest against the Jazz.

After being viewed as uncertain for Monday's contest due to an illness, Ntilikina will officially suit up against Utah. While the 24-year-old has not been a part of Dallas' rotation as of recently, Ntilikina may be in line to receive more opportunities with Luka Doncic (heel) ruled out and Spencer Dinwiddie no longer with the team.