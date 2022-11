Ntilikina is available for Monday's contest against the Nets.

Ntilikina is officially available to make his 2022-23 debut after missing the Mavericks' first eight games of the season due to an ankle injury. The 24-year-old guard averaged 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 11.8 minutes per game during his 58 appearances with Dallas last year.