Ntilikina recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Friday's 130-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Ntilikina had a modest statline in Friday's win. His 28 minutes was the most he's played this season, though that was partly due to Luka Doncic sitting the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues would be the only ones who could even consider rostering the former lottery pick, as this wasn't a typical distribution of minutes for Dallas.