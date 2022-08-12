Ntilikina won't play for France at EuroBasket in September due to an undisclosed injury, Eurohoops.net reports.

The details regarding Ntilikina's injury remain unclear, but it sounds like he's expected to remain sidelined until mid-September as he works to recover ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. While he'll miss the upcoming EuroBasket competition, the injury doesn't sound like it will prevent him from being available when the Mavericks begin their 2022 campaign in the fall.