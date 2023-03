Ntilikina is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right knee sprain.

Ntilikina has been in and out of the Mavericks' rotation in March, but he appears to have suffered a knee sprain during Monday's win over Indiana. He played 16 minutes and posted five points, two assists, one rebound and one assist during that contest, so if he's forced to miss time, a few more minutes could be available for Jaden Hardy, Justin Holiday and Theo Pinson.