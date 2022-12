Ntilikina is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to left knee soreness.

Ntilikina was a late addition to Friday's injury report, but he's dealing with a knee issue ahead of the game against the Rockets. He's played double-digit minutes in each of the last seven matchups and has averaged 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game during that time.