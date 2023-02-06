Ntilikina (non-COVID illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Ntilikina's status doesn't usually affect the rotation much. However, the Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (heel) on Monday and Kyrie Irving isn't expected to make his debut until Wednesday, so if Ntilikina is also unavailable, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright would be strong candidates for increased roles behind Tim Hardaway, Josh Green and Reggie Bullock.