Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Ntilikina is healthy to start training camp, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ntilikina dealt with an undisclosed injury while playing for France at EuroBasket in September, but he appears to be full go to start training camp. The backup guard appeared in 58 games for the Mavericks last year, posting 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.8 minutes per game.