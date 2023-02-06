Ntilikina is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Ntilikina hasn't been part of the rotation lately, but with Luka Doncic (heel) out Monday and new acquisition Kyrie Irving not in line to debut until Wednesday, the 24-year-old will likely be in line for some minutes if he's able to play through the illness. The Mavericks will likely wait and see how Ntilikina progresses over the afternoon before providing an update on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET opening tip.