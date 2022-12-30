Ntilikina finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 129-114 victory over the Rockets.

Ntilikina moved into the starting lineup at the expense of Reggie Bullock (illness) but came up empty in terms of fantasy production. Known as a stout wing defender, Ntilikina has been able to carve out a relatively consistent role off the bench for the Mavericks. Unfortunately, his role has yielded nothing more than a top-440 player, and clearly someone who can be ignored in all formats.