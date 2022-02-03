Ntilikina registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one block and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 120-114 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Ntilikina continues to struggle to find a secure place in the rotation, despite the fact the Mavericks are down a couple of guards. This has been an issue throughout his career, with the recent change of scenery doing nothing when it comes to his productivity. At this point, he would need a ton of injuries to other players to even be considered a viable asset.