Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Ntilikina (ankle) is progressing well and could return to playing sometime soon, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Ntilikina has yet to play this season due to a swollen right ankle. While he is still out for Tuesday's game, it appears that Ntilikina doesn't have a serious injury and hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets.