Ntilikina won't play Sunday against the Lakers due to a knee injury.
The French guard played off the bench against the Rockets and finished with nine points across 13 minutes, but he will not be available here and will miss a contest for the first time since Dec. 9. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters, however, as he's averaging only 16.6 minutes per game in December.
