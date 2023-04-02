Ntilikina (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Ntilikina snared a questionable designation for the third straight game Sunday and has been downgraded to out for each of the last two. Another absence could open up more opportunities for Jaden Hardy and Justin Holiday.
