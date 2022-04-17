Ntilikina (illness/mouth) is out for Monday's Game 2 against the Jazz.

Ntilikina underwent a tonsillectomy that forced him to miss the regular-season finale, and he'll be unavailable for a second straight game to begin the playoffs. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he's unlikely to have a significant role for Dallas, particularly if Luka Doncic (calf) is able to return before him.