Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Ntilikina continues to deal with a swollen right ankle and will be sidelined for a third consecutive game to begin the regular season. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Brooklyn.
