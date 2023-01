Ntilikina isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Ntilikina will be replaced by Luka Doncic in the starting lineup Wednesday. He is averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.0 minutes in 24 games coming off the bench this season.