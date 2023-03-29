Ntilikina (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Ntilikina was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup but will be forced to miss at least one game due to a right knee sprain. Jaden Hardy and Justin Holiday are candidates to see increased run Wednesday, while Ntilikina will have a few days to rest before the Mavericks face the Heat on Saturday.
