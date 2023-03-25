Ntilikina had eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to Charlotte.

Ntilikina's 22 minutes were his most since Feb. 15 -- the Mavericks' last game before the All-Star break. He got extra run Friday as the undermanned Hornets had one of the biggest upset victories of the season over the Mavs, who had both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic available. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a sudden increase in role for the reserve guard.