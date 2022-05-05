Ntilikina logged three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and an assist in five minutes of court time Wednesday in the Mavericks' 129-109 loss to the Suns in Game 2 of the series.

Ntilikina was sidelined for a good portion of the Mavericks' six-game series victory over the Jazz in the first round, but he's been available for the first two contests of the Western Conference quarterfinals round. He appeared off the bench in Games 1 and 2, but head coach Jason Kidd didn't call Ntilikina's number until the outcome was decided. Ntilikina didn't check into Wednesday's game until the Suns built a 21-point lead with 4:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.