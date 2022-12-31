Ntilikina will rejoin the second unit for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Ntilikina will be bumped back to the bench with Reggie Bullock (illness) back in action Saturday. He received a spot start Thursday and managed just two points in 19 minutes.
