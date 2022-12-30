Ntilikina will start in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Ntilikina will draw the start Thursday with Reggie Bullock (illness) out, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway and Christian Wood. He has yet to log double-digit points this season despite having played 20 or more minutes four times and despite the starting status should only be considered in deep leagues.