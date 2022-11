Ntilikina (ankle) was upgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup against the Nets.

Ntilikina was initially ruled out for Monday's contest and has yet to make his 2022-23 debut due to a right ankle effusion, but was upgraded to questionable and now has a chance to play Monday. He almost certainly would be on a minutes restriction Monday, however, Ntilikina would likely slide in as the team's third point guard and won't garner much of a role anyways.