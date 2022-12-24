Ntilikina (knee) will be available for Friday's contest versus the Rockets.
After he was Initially labeled questionable and then a game-time call, it appears Ntilikina's knee checked out well, and he will give it a go Friday. With the Mavericks down several contributors Friday, Ntilikina could have a larger role in store than usual.
