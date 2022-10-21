Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis.
Ntilikina missed Wednesday's regular-season opener against Phoenix due to a swollen right ankle, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup this weekend. His next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Pelicans.
