Gillespie agreed to a contract with the Mavericks after going unselected in Wednesday's NBA draft, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The terms of Gillespie's deal aren't yet available, but he's presumably joining Dallas on an Exhibit 10 contract. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big man is regarded as a defense-first player, as he averaged 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes per game during his senior season at Baylor in 2019-20.