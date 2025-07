McGlothan produced nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3 Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes of Thursday's 87-85 Summer League win over the Lakers.

McGlothan, who battled an ankle injury at the end of the 2024-25 G League regular season, is fully healthy this summer. McGlothan, who was a key player for the Gold in the G League, is hoping to secure a training camp invite.