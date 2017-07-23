Clavell has agreed to terms with the Mavericks on a partially guaranteed minimum deal, according to a league source, Tim McMahon of ESPN reports.

Clavell averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals while playing nearly 37 minutes per game for the Rams. Most recently, he competed in the Orlando Summer League, playing five games for the Heat.

CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories