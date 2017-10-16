Mavericks' Gian Clavell: Signs two-way contract with Dallas
Clavell has been converted to a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Clavell was impressive throughout the Mavericks' preseason schedule, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 18.7 minutes. That included a 19-point showing against the Hawks last Thursday, where he shot 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-10 from deep. The undrafted free agent will now be converted to a two-way contract, so he'll be able to spend up to 45 days with the Mavericks during the upcoming season, with the rest of the time coming with the team's G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...