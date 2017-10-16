Clavell has been converted to a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Clavell was impressive throughout the Mavericks' preseason schedule, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 18.7 minutes. That included a 19-point showing against the Hawks last Thursday, where he shot 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-10 from deep. The undrafted free agent will now be converted to a two-way contract, so he'll be able to spend up to 45 days with the Mavericks during the upcoming season, with the rest of the time coming with the team's G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.