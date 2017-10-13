Clavell contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 108-94 win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Clavell's 19 points marked a team high as the rookie wrapped a pretty decent preseason, in which he averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers per game. He has shown that he may be able to produce at a decent level if the team is suffering from injuries at the shooting guard position.