Dragic was traded from the Heat to the Mavericks on Sunday, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

In order to make room for the acquisition of Jimmy Butler from the Sixers, the Heat have dealt Dragic to Dallas, where he figures to slot in as the backup point guard behind Luka Doncic. The exact details of the trade have yet to be revealed. Dragic put up 13.7 points along with 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 36 contests last season with Miami, though he was forced to miss a good chunk of the campaign due to a knee injury. He'll set his sights on maintaining his health, and he could turn out to be a solid mentor for Doncic, who was named the 2019 Rookie of the Year.