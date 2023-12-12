Williams (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Williams missed the past three games for Dallas, but he's no longer showing up on the official injury report. The Mavericks are going to be very thin Tuesday, as Kyrie Irving (heel) is out and all three of Luka Doncic (back), Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) and Derrick Jones (quadriceps) are questionable. Williams could potentially see a heavy workload and increased usage in his return.