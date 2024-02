Williams won't start Monday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (thumb) sidelined, Williams drew six straight starts. However, the former will be back in action Monday, sending the latter to his usual reserve role. As a reserve this season (12 games), Williams has averaged 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.7 minutes per game.