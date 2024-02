Williams recorded 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the 76ers.

Williams rejoined the second unit after six consecutive starts while Kyrie Irving (thumb) was sideland, with the latter returning to action Monday. Williams has been a volatile scorer, but his size in the frontcourt should secure a healthy role in the Mavericks' lineups for defensive purposes.