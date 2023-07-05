The Mavericks signed Williams (hand) to a four-year, $54 million contract after acquiring him in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Celtics and Spurs on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In the trade, the Spurs will receive Reggie Bullock and unprotected Mavericks pick swap in 2030, and the Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks. Williams underwent surgery on his left hand in June but is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. The 24-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes across 79 games in 2022-23, and will likely compete for the starting power forward job in Dallas.