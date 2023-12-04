Williams did not practice Monday due to knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams has yet to miss a game this season, but that could change Wednesday when the Mavericks face the Jazz. More information on Williams' status should arrive when Dallas releases their official injury report.
